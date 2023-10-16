Israeli army promises Hezbollah 'deadly' response, if attacks continue

TEL-AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli military has threatened the Hezbollah organization with a "deadly" response, if attacks on the Lebanese border continue.

"If Hezbollah dares test us, our response will be deadly. We have increased our forces on the northern border and respond aggressively to any activity against us," the Israel Defense Forces’ spokesman, Daniel Hagari said.

The Times of Israel quotes Brigadier General Hagari as saying "the United States is giving us full backing."

"Hezbollah carried out a number of attacks yesterday (on October 15) in order to try to divert our operational efforts [away from the Gaza Strip], under the direction and backing of Iran, while endangering the state of Lebanon and its citizens," Hagari added.