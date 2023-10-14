Abbas informs Biden of turning down idea to relocate Gazans from their land

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told US President Joe Biden about his rejection of the idea to relocate residents of the Gaza Strip from their land, but urged to open humanitarian routes for emergency deliveries of medicines, water and fuel to the Palestinian enclave, the Palestinian leadership said in a statement after the phone conversation between the Palestinian and US presidents.

"During their conversation, the Palestinian president emphasized the need to immediately open humanitarian corridors to the Gaza Strip in order to deliver medicines and water to its residents, as well as to provide electricity and fuel supplies," the statement said.

It is said that Abbas underscored "the total rejection of the idea to relocate the population of the Gaza Strip [from their land].".