DUBAI, October 12. /TASS/. Iran has full access to its $6 bln assets that were released by the US under a prisoner swap deal and transferred to Qatar, the Nournews media outlet reported, which is believed to be affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier that all of the released assets were sitting in a Qatari bank. However, he declined to say if Tehran would have access to the money.