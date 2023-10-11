Direct talks between Baku, Yerevan may be viable alternative to Russian mediation — Aliyev

BAKU, October 11. /TASS/. Direct talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia may be a viable alternative if Yerevan rejects Russia's mediation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"As for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we are ready for it. We are ready to continue work on the peace treaty. If Russia’s mediation is rejected by the Armenian side, I think that direct negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia can serve as an alternative. All other platforms will be analyzed by us taking into account the attitude of those countries that offer their services to the truth - not to Azerbaijan, but to the truth and international law," the Azerbaijani leader said while receiving the participants in the 53rd meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services.

Aliyev expressed regret that Yerevan had refused a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Bishkek proposed by the Russian side. According to him, if Armenia wanted peace, it would not have rejected this opportunity.

"The Armenian Prime Minister flies six hours to Granada, takes part in an incomprehensible meeting, where Azerbaijan is discussed without Azerbaijan, and he can't fly two or three hours to Bishkek, because he has important things to do. We should say this openly," the Azerbaijani president pointed out.