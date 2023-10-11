Power plant in Gaza Strip to run out of fuel in 10-12 hours — TV

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. The only power plant in the Gaza Strip can halt operation in 10-12 hours due to running out of fuel reserves, the Al Hadath television channel reports, citing the power department of the Palestinian enclave.

The department has "300,000 liters of fuel that will be enough just for 10-12 hours," it said.

"Fuel reserves in medical institutions of the Gaza Strip will end on Thursday [October 12]," Health Minister of Palestine Mai Al-Kaila noted.

Power and fuel supplies to the enclave were interrupted on October 8. Israel announced the start of the complete blockade for the Gaza Strip on Monday and water supplies to it were also terminated.