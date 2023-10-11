US secretary of state holds phone talk with Israeli president

TASS, October 11. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"I spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog today to reaffirm the United States remains steadfast in its support for Israel and its right to defend itself," Blinken wrote on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Blinken will visit Israel on October 11-12 to discuss the latest round of Israeli-Palestinian tensions with the country’s government.

In a separate development, US Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant by phone.

During the call, the US defense chief reiterated "the unwavering US support for Israel in the wake of Hamas' abhorrent terrorist attack and to receive updates on Israel's operations to restore security."

"The Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to expedite air defense capabilities and munitions requested by Israel in support of their efforts to defend the Israeli people," the document says. "Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant agreed to remain in close contact in the days and weeks ahead."

On October 7, after Israel came under shelling from the Gaza Strip, a group of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state. Hamas calls its attack a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel has announced it was ready for war, started Operation Iron Swords and ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the West Bank and there was an exchange of artillery fire on the border with Lebanon.