Israelis buy up water after authorities advise to stock up for 72 hours

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. Residents of Israel started buying food en masse after the authorities advised to stock up on food and water for 72 hours due to the start of hostilities around the Gaza Strip, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent present on the spot, many stores in Tel Aviv were completely sold out of mineral water in the evening hours. Despite the late hour, the city's supermarkets were busy, although there were no crowds. Shoppers were especially active in stocking up on canned goods, cereals and other long-lasting products. There was a shortage of bakery products on the shelves, a noticeable shortage of meat in some places, and eggs in some stores.

However, the greatest demand was for drinking water. According to the TASS correspondent, who visited several supermarkets in the south of Tel Aviv, large packages of still water were completely sold out by the evening. Only sodas were left for sale, and in some stores there was still sparkling water.

Increased demand for food in stores was observed throughout the day, but shopper activity increased especially after the Israeli army advised residents of the country to stock up on water, food and medicine for a 72-hour stay in bomb shelters in the evening. The Israel Defense Forces press office quickly issued a follow-up statement clarifying that this was only general advice and not an immediately binding order. However, many Israelis rushed to stores to replenish their supplies.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. According to the latest official figures, nearly 700 Palestinians were killed and over 3,700 wounded in clashes and shelling, while about 800 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 wounded.

Hamas said the attack was in retaliation for Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of war and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.