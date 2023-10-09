EU suspends aid to Palestine — European Commission

BRUSSELS, October 9. /TASS/. The European Union announces freezing of the entire amount of aid to Palestine in view of the aggression against Israel, Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi wrote on the X social network.

"The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point. There can be no business as usual," the Commissioner said. "As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of euro 691 mln. All payments [are] immediately suspended," Varhelyi noted.

All the projects will be put under review and all the new budget proposals, including for 2023, are "postponed until further notice," the Commissioner said. The whole portfolio will undergo a comprehensive assessment, he noted.

"The foundations for peace, tolerance and co-existence must now be addressed. Incitement to hatred, violence and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many," Varhelyi added.