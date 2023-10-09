All-night shootout rages near Russian mission to Palestinian Authority — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. A shootout raged throughout the night last night some ten kilometers from the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah, mission spokeswoman Aliya Zaripova told TASS.

"The Israeli Air Force is shelling the Gaza Strip, and skirmishes are taking place between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as between armed groups. Nothing has changed so far. A shootout continued all through the night at the Qalandia checkpoint ten kilometers from the mission. Two Palestinians were killed; two were shot down," she pointed out.

Russian diplomats in Palestine continue to work according to their normal regime, Zaripova added. According to her, there have been no reports of injured Russian nationals and the possibility of evacuating the diplomatic staff and their family members is not currently under discussion.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the callup of IDF reservists and ordered that "the special security situation" be expanded nationwide. According to the latest data, about 500 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of renewed tensions, while 2,700 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 700 people have lost their lives and over 2,200 have been wounded.