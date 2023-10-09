Nobel Committee to announce laureate of Memorial Prize in Economics

STOCKHOLM, October 9. /TASS/. The Nobel Committee will name the laureate of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for 2023. The award, established in 1968 on the 30th anniversary of the Sveriges Riksbank, which annually contributes to the Nobel Foundation, is formally not conserved a Nobel Prize, because the Swedish chemist, inventor and philanthropist did not mention economists in his 1895 will.

The founder’s descendants do not endorse this nomination. According to lawyer Peter Nobel, this prize does not correspond to the letter and spirit of the chemist’s will, whose letters indicated his disliking of economists. Head of the Nobel Family Society Thomas Tyden believes that this prize must be awarded separately from nomitations mentioned in the will.

Last year, the prize was awarded to the Former Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States Ben Bernanke, as well as to two American researchers, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their research in banks and financial crises.