Three US citizens killed in HAMAS attack on Israel — CNN

NEW YORK, October 9. /TASS/. At least three US citizens were killed during the October 7 HAMAS attack on Israel, CNN reports, citing an internal memorandum of the US Administration.

The circumstances and the exact place of their death are not specified.

Previously, AP reported citing unnamed US officials that at least four US citizens were killed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that US citizens were killed in the attack, but did not specify the number, explaining that this information must be verified.

Early on October 7, rocket strikes at Israeli territory started from the Gaza Strip; simultaneously, militant groups infiltrated Israel and engaged Israeli forces. The IDF declared the "state of readiness for war" and announced the beginning of operation "Swords of Iron."

Head of the HAMAS Politburo Ismail Haniyeh called the Palestinian operation near Gaza a reaction to aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in downtown Jerusalem.

According to the last information, 424 Palestinians were killed and 2,300 were injured during the escalation; over 700 people were killed and over 2,200 were injured in Israel.