UNITED NATIONS, October 9. /TASS/. About 123,000 people in the Gaza Strip are now internally displaced, says the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"As of 21:00, 123,538 Palestinians had been displaced in Gaza," the office said.

The UN Office added that, according to Gaza medical services, at least 413 Palestinians died and about 2,300 got injured since the beginning of the escalation.