{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

IDF says Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian militants for over 40 hours

The statement noted that Israeli forces carry out search operations, including in populated areas, engage in skirmishes with the military and protect local residents

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian militants that infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip for over 40 hours already, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) press office announced Sunday evening.

"The IDF’s standing and reserve ground forces, in cooperation with [other] security forces, are conducting prolonged fighting in the [Israeli] towns surrounding Gaza, and have [killed] hundreds of terrorists in the towns, the border, and the coastline, in the last 40 hours," the IDF says in a statement.

The statement noted that Israeli forces carry out search operations, including in populated areas, engage in skirmishes with the military and protect local residents. At the same time, the mobilization of reservists continues, the IDF said.

Early on October 7, rocket strikes at Israeli territory started from the Gaza Strip; simultaneously, militant groups infiltrated Israel and engaged Israeli forces. The IDF declared the "state of readiness for war" and announced the beginning of operation "Swords of Iron."

Head of the HAMAS Politburo Ismail Haniyeh called the Palestinian operation near Gaza a reaction to aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in downtown Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is at war and will prevail, while HAMAS will pay an unprecedented price.

Tags
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
UN Security Council meeting over without statement on Gaza events
The Permanent Representative of Malta Vanessa Frazier added that the participants discussed what could be done to protect the civilians and to stop the violence
Read more
Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC
"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," Vladimir Sengleyev noted
Read more
Evacuation of Russian nationals from Palestine possible, but not on agenda yet
No information about possible casualties among Russian nationals on Palestinian territory
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses 185 troops in south Donetsk area over past day - Russia’s top brass
The enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 artillery gun
Read more
Trump says ready to become short-term speaker of US House of Representatives
The former president said he was ready to hold the post for 30, 60 or 90 days, adding that he was focusing on his presidential campaign at the moment
Read more
QazaqGaz plans to start transporting Russian gas to Uzbekistan in October
The company also stated that all technical activities are completed on time and according to the approved schedule
Read more
Press review: US to keep arming Kiev even amid budget fight and Yerevan 'defriends' Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 4th
Read more
Russia reduces international debts — Putin
"All our companies are servicing all their debt obligations," the head of state added
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 225 troops south of Donetsk
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a D-20 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station
Read more
Out of public view, West demands that Kiev troops advance at all costs — Putin
"The West is running out of ammunition," he said
Read more
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Read more
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
Read more
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Read more
Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker
As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi
Read more
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
Read more
Russia’s mission to PNA compiling lists of Russians in case of evacuation from Gaza Strip
As the press secretary of the representative office, Aliya Zaripova, stated, there are no specific decisions on evacuation “at the moment,” since “combat operations are underway, and this, in principle, is not yet possible”
Read more
Over 2,000 dead, some 9,000 injured in western Afghanistan’s powerful earthquake
About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris
Read more
Sber fought off huge cyber attack on Russian banking system last week
"We did not stop or suspend any of our services, but the magnitude of the attack allows us to draw the conclusion that without the protection like the one we have, would definitely halt their services, " Deputy CEO Stanislav Kuznetsov said
Read more
Putin to celebrate his 20th birthday as Russia’s president
Although October 7 is a weekend day in 2023, Putin will have a working day
Read more
Two Ukrainian drones shot down above Russia’s Bryansk Region — defense ministry
"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was foiled at around 10:00 p.m. Moscow time," the ministry said
Read more
Israel determined to destroy Hamas, war will take time — premier
Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the Israeli operation would be the complete destruction of Hamas in Gaza and called on civilians to leave the enclave
Read more
Press review: EU’s Kiev accession talk mostly PR and Aliyev ghosts Pashinyan in Spain meet
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 5th
Read more
Russian commandos employ latest Upyr drone in Ukraine operation
The Upyr FPV drone was engineered in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals and is designed to strike enemy targets in the front’s depth and wipe out armor at sheltered positions
Read more
Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine
Read more
Peace in Middle East possible only with Palestine’s independence – Erdogan
The Turkish President was referring to the implementation of the 2012 UN resolution on the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders
Read more
Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations
Dmitry Lyublinsky underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities"
Read more
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Read more
Russian forces eliminate up to 35 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the Russian combat group, aviation and artillery struck the enemy’s 23rd, 65th and 116th mechanized brigades in the area of ​​the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and north-west of the village of Verbovoye
Read more
EU did not contact Russia regarding withdrawal of anti-Iranian sanctions — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted the unwillingness of the UK, Germany and France to withdraw sanctions from Iran radically pushes the perspective of restoration of the JCPOA further away
Read more
Palestinian death toll from Israel attacks reaches 370 – Palestinian Health Ministry
According to the agency, 2,200 Palestinians were injured
Read more
Israel’s non-compliance with international law drives conflict to ‘explosion’ — Abbas
The Palestinian President called for international protection of the Palestinians and "to stop Israeli aggression against Islamic and Christian shrines in Jerusalem, especially against the Al-Aqsa Mosque"
Read more
Oil, gas to be essential resources for decades — Equinor CEO
"We will produce oil and gas as long as there is demand for them. And now it has reached its peak," Anders Opedal said
Read more
DPR reports 28 Ukrainian shelling attacks on its territory in past day
Five residential buildings and two objects of civil infrastructure were damaged
Read more
Israeli air forces intensively strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip – army press service
We are talking about areas adjacent to the security barrier in Beit Hanoun
Read more
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Gaza to be held on October 8
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel
Read more
Both Moscow and Ankara interested in gas hub in Turkey — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that there were many nuances that still need to be discussed
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko
Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces wipe out up to 50 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the counter-battery fight, the enemy's Msta-B howitzer, D-20 gun, and M-46 gun were destroyed
Read more
Ukrainian government needs war to avoid responsibility for economic woes, Putin says
"I doubt that after the end of hostilities there would be a leap forward in the process of restoration of the Ukrainian economy," the Russian president stated
Read more
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
Uralvagonzavod's deputy CEO has briefed TASS on progress achieved in the work under the 2017 state defense order and some details of upgrading the T-90M, T-72B3 and T-80BVM tanks
Read more
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Read more
Evacuation advised for Israeli nationals on border with Lebanon - daily
According to Yedioth Ahronoth, "Israel fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday after Hezbollah targeted three Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms"
Read more
Israeli military creates closed military zone in Gaza Strip area
The population was asked to be vigilant and not enter this area
Read more
Three military satellites launched from Plesetsk space center in 2023 – defense ministry
In addition, specialists from the Titov Main Test Space Center ensured 13 launches of space rockets from the Plesetsk, Vostochny and Baikonur cosmodromes
Read more
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen fatally shoots two fellow soldiers with assault rifle on Kiev street
The source noted that Kiriyachenko tried to escape after firing at his victims, but was arrested two hours later
Read more
Over 600 Israelis dead in Hamas’ recent assaults – broadcaster
More than 2 thousand people were injured, Kan broadcasting company reports
Read more
Israel in contact with Russia on situation with Hamas – ambassador
Tel Aviv is seeking understanding from Moscow, said Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi
Read more
US in talks with Israel about its defense needs, has nothing to announce so far
On Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russian diplomat, HAMAS official discuss escalation between Palestine, Israel
Moscow reiterated its position "in favor of de-escalating tensions and ending violence, as well as the soonest beginning of the negotiating process in the interests of a fair settlement of the Palestinian problem in line with the United Nations and its Security Council resolutions," the ministry added
Read more
Local official dies following terror attack in Kherson Region
The death of Vladimir Malov was recorded at 14:40
Read more
Israel approves ‘state of war’ situation, greenlights ‘significant military steps’
It means the start of major military operations
Read more
UN Security Council meeting over without statement on Gaza events
The Permanent Representative of Malta Vanessa Frazier added that the participants discussed what could be done to protect the civilians and to stop the violence
Read more
Battlegroup West’s air crews perform 12 missile and bombing strikes on Kiev troops
In the course of counter-battery warfare, the battlegroup’s forces destroyed two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system in the districts of Makeyevka, Zapadnaya, Lozovaya and Olgovka
Read more
Russian ambassador sees no prospects for settling Israeli-Palestinian crisis soon
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that "the escalation is unprecedented"
Read more
Ukrainian forces acknowledge total dependence on US
According to Gennady Kovalenko, the Ukrainian Army requires continued and probably even expanded arms shipments from the US, as he believes hostilities are not likely to end any time soon
Read more
High Precision Systems to display Arena-E active protection at IDEX-2023 show
In addition, the holding will present the 2S25 anti-tank gun
Read more
Ukraine lost 20% of vehicles, weapons during counteroffensive — report
Vehicle losses have recently dropped to 10% as Ukrainian forces have virtually halted offensives in many directions, the New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials
Read more
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
Read more
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas
The Israeli army declared a “state of readiness for war,” and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the drafting of reservists into the army and ordered the creation of a “special situation” within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv
Read more
Shoigu inspects execution of defense contracts at Almaz-Antey plant
The defense minister noted that the products manufactured by Almaz-Antey Corporation are in demand and show high efficiency in the special military operation area
Read more
Russian air forces carry out 5 strikes on warehouses, terrorist camps in Syria
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, one Syrian soldier was killed as a result of a strike by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by militants from the vicinity of the village of Halluba
Read more
Civilizational code and nuclear doctrine: what Putin said at Valdai Club meeting
Russia remains committed to gas contracts with Europe and continues to transit gas through Ukraine, while Kiev "is happy" to be paid for it, the president underlined
Read more
Russia’s defense chief, North Korea’s leader discuss global, regional security — top brass
The Russian delegation led by Sergey Shoigu arrived in North Korea on Wednesday
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 190 troops in Donetsk area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, units of the Southern Group of Forces in the Donetsk direction repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky’s aura fading in unspectacular tour of US, Canada — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Vershinin has underscored that everything is becoming quite clear to people and to the representatives of various countries and nations
Read more
IDF says Israeli forces have been fighting Palestinian militants for over 40 hours
The statement noted that Israeli forces carry out search operations, including in populated areas, engage in skirmishes with the military and protect local residents
Read more
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Read more
Drone shot down near Moscow carried explosives equivalent to 10kg of TNT
Read more
UFC chief clears Russians to fight at int’l competitions under national flag colors
The ban for all athletes was introduced by the UFC in the spring of 2022
Read more
Kremlin staying neutral about progressive income tax scale
Dmitry Peskov has noted that its is important for the people’s representatives to hold their committee discussions first
Read more
Up to 300 Hamas militants infiltrated Israel — Haaretz newspaper
According to the Haaretz newspaper, dozens of radicals from this organization may still be hiding in the country
Read more
Aeroflot does not operate flights over Israeli territory
The Pobeda press service also reported that they do not fly over Israeli territory
Read more
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Read more
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Read more
Putin fulfills Russian schoolgirl’s longtime dream, giving her Akita Inu puppy
The puppy was named Umka
Read more
Biden in conversation with Netanyahu: US sends assistance to Israeli army
More aid will be available in the coming days, according to a White House statement
Read more
First stage of operation Iron Swords completed — Israeli premier
Benjamin Netanyahu also said that his country is launching an offensive that will continue "continuously until the goals are achieved"
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Read more
Russia starts gasoline, diesel fuel supplies to Armenia — Foreign Ministry
"The winter season is coming. Russia’s support will be quite timely and useful," it noted
Read more
Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka
Read more
Russia calls on Palestine and Israel to cease fire – Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab states, said deputy head of the department Mikhail Bogdanov
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
Read more
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Read more
Investigators uncover multi-million embezzlement in Skolkovo high-tech hub
Two high-ranking Skolkovo officials Kirill Lugovtsev and Vladimir Khokhlov may face from five to ten years in prison
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Read more
Israelis held hostage in Be’er Sheva released — newspaper
It was not reported how many people were taken hostage
Read more
Lavrov to hold talks with Arab League Secretary General in Moscow on Monday – MFA
Sergei Lavrov and Ahmed Abu al-Ghaith plan to pay increased attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,745 troops, 18 tanks in Donetsk area over week — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense troops destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Over 300 Ukrainian energy facilities damaged since October 2022 — minister
The head of the country’s national energy company Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, admitted on October 6 that Ukraine would be unable to repair all damaged energy facilities before the start of the upcoming winter season
Read more
Raspadskaya posts two-fold decrease in 1H net profit under IFRS to $314 mln
It is reported that operating profit equaled $357 mln compared to $839 mln in the previous year
Read more
Kenyan runner Kelvin Kiptum sets new marathon world record
The athlete covered a distance of 42 km 195 m in 2 hours and 35 seconds
Read more
EU, US, UK urge to defend civilian population of Israel
The EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, also stated the need to release the hostages
Read more
Death toll in Palestine rises to 413 after escalation with Israel – Health Ministry
According to the department, 2.3 thousand Palestinians were injured
Read more
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Read more
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone
The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated his Russian colleague on his birthday
Read more
French protesters use weapons West shipped to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stated that the West "opens the Pandora’s box" by encouraging Nazism in Ukraine
Read more
The world's most legendary tanks
On September 15, 2016, the tank turns 100
Read more