CAIRO, October 8. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Palestinian Gaza Strip has risen to 413, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

According to the ministry’s statement "413 citizens killed, including 78 children and 41 women, 2,300 injured, including 213 children and 140 women."

Previously, the ministry reported about 370 dead and about 2,200 wounded since the beginning of the escalation on October 7.