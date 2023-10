CAIRO, October 8. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Palestinian Gaza Strip has risen to 370, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

"As a result of ongoing Israeli aggression 370 killed and 2,200 wounded," the ministry said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the extremist corporation Meta, recognized in Russia).

Earlier it was reported that 320 were killed and about 1,900 injured since the escalation began on October 7.