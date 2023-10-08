Israeli air forces intensively strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip – army press service

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets intensively struck a number of targets of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported.

"Some time ago, IDF fighters carried out intense air strikes against targets used by the terrorist group Hamas to launch attacks on Israel in areas adjacent to the Beit Hanoun security barrier in the Gaza Strip," the statement says.

According to the press service, dozens of Israeli Air Force aircraft took part in the strikes. "The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act against the terrorist organization Hamas," the press service added.

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was declared over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left more than 600 Israelis dead and over 2,000 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 300 Palestinians dead and almost 1,900 wounded.