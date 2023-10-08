Israeli military creates closed military zone in Gaza Strip area

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. A closed military zone will be created in the area controlled by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)’s Gaza Division, whose zone of responsibility includes the Gaza Strip and adjacent territories, the IDF press service said.

"The entire zone of responsibility of the Gaza Division has now been declared a closed military zone," the IDF said in a statement on the X social network (previously known as Twitter).

"It is prohibited to enter the closed military zone," the Israeli military said, asking the population "to show vigilance and not to enter this area.".