At least 250 killed, 1,450 injured when Palestinian radicals attacked Israel — newspaper

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. At least 250 Israeli residents have been killed and 1,450 injured as a result of attacks on Israel by the Hamas radical Palestinian movement, The Times of Israel newspaper reported citing the country’s Health Ministry.

The casualty report includes both civilians and the military.

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.