FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. According to Hamas, 5,000 missiles have already been fired into Israel.

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war," and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the call for reservists into the army and ordered the implementation of a "special situation" within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

The Israeli army's operation in Gaza was called "Iron Swords".