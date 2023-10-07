FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. According to Hamas, 5,000 missiles have already been fired into Israel.
The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war," and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the call for reservists into the army and ordered the implementation of a "special situation" within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv and its suburbs.
The Israeli army's operation in Gaza was called "Iron Swords".
- The first message from the Israel Defense Forces Logistics Command about an air raid alert was received around 06:30 (same as the Moscow time zone), and sirens were activated in the area of the Yad Mordechai settlement near the Gaza Strip border, as well as in the Tel Aviv suburbs of Rishon Le Zion and Bat Yam. Alarms have been sounding continuously in a variety of regions since then.
- Groups of Palestinian militants have already fired 5,000 rockets into Israel, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported, citing a statement by representatives of the Palestinian Hamas movement.
- Residents of southern and central Israel were advised to stay close to shelters and follow the instructions of the military.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left for Tel Aviv, where he will soon hold an urgent meeting with the leadership of security forces. He announced later, "We are at war, and we will win," in his message to Israelis.
- Tel Aviv authorities have canceled all public events in the city and closed city beaches.
- According to the latest information, at least 6 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured as a result of rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.
- Around 100 organized tourists from Russia are currently in Israel, according to preliminary information from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).