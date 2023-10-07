International meeting on Ukraine to be held in Istanbul approximately on October 20

ROME, October 7. /TASS/. An international forum to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, at which the peace formula of Ukraine's president Vladimir Zelensky will be considered, will be held in Istanbul on or around October 20, the specific date is yet to be announced, according to Italian publication La Repubblica.

According to the newspaper, however, the meeting is convening at the wrong time, because Ukraine's counter-offensive is proceeding with difficulty and has not reached the decisive stage that many expected in the fall of this year.

Furthermore, the dialogue between countries, including China and Brazil, has reached a dead end on some parts of the so-called Zelensky formula, which talks about the tribunal and compensation, according to La Repubblica.