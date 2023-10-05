US may provide aid to Kiev via State Department grant program — Politico

WASHINGTON, October 6. /TASS/. The Biden Administration is considering an option to use the US Department of State grant program to keep providing aid to Ukraine, Politico reported citing its sources.

According to the report, the US Administration is considering other options amid the uncertainty regarding allocation of additional funds for Ukraine by the Congress. One option involves engagement of the US Department of State program, which makes it possible for the US to provide grants and loans for procurement of US-made weapons to its allies.

On Wednesday, Biden expressed his certainty that he will be able to find funds to keep providing aid to Ukraine even if the Congress refuses to support such programs, but refrained from further comments on this issue.