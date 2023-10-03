Biden, allies speak by phone to discuss assistance to Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with US allies and partners to discuss assistance to Ukraine, the White House said.

The call included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

The White House said it would release a readout of the call at a later time.

Axios reported earlier that Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned to tell allies and partners that they were working on a deal with Congress to continue funding security aid for Ukraine. Also, the US administration hoped to allay concerns that the political standoff in the US could help Russia in the Ukrainian conflict, the report said.