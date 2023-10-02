Germany to seek chance to mend relations with Russia, says Polish politician

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. Germany will be seeking a chance to mend relations with Russia, which economically strengthens it, Polish parliament member Radoslaw Vogel, the head of the parliamentary commission on international affairs, has told the news agency PAP.

"Germany would very eagerly return to bilateral relations with Russia, which economically strengthens it and turns it into a European hub of energy resources," Vogel believes.

"Germany, which has built its strategy and status on the economy, now has economic problems, because it cannot rely on cheap Russian energy," Vogel explained.

The Ukrainian authorities, he remarked, "demonstrate very strong short-sightedness," if they do not see this.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged Ukraine to be grateful to Poland for sheltering millions of Ukrainians and not to trust Germany.

"I reckon that he (Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) now thinks he will have a close alliance with Germany. I warn everyone that the Germans will always seek to reach an understanding with the Russians with the help of Central European states," Morawiecki said.