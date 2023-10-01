EU foreign ministers to meet in Kiev on October 2 — Borrell

BRUSSELS, October 1. /TASS/. An informal meeting of the EU Council at the foreign ministers’ level will be held on October 2 in Kiev, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said during the visit to Ukraine.

"This will be decided but I cannot tell you if it is next week or next month," Borrell said, responding to a question whether the decision to allocate 20 bln euro of aid to Ukraine takes place tomorrow at the EU foreign ministers meeting in Kiev. "Do not expect tomorrow any decisions because tomorrow is an informal council and informal councils are devoted to deeper political discussions and not to take concrete decisions," he added.

No informal meetings have been announced by the EU Council’s press service for October 2. All the visits of Western officials to Ukraine take place without prior announcement of their dates.