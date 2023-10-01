Cuba looks forward to more intensive healthcare exchanges with Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Cuba is looking forward to more intensive exchanges and the expansion of interaction with Russia in the sphere of medicine and healthcare, chairperson of the health and sports commission of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power Cristina Luna Morales said at the Russia - Latin America inter-parliamentary conference.

The interaction between the two countries in the sphere of medicine and biotechnologies is evolving, the lawmaker said. "We believe such exchanges should expand; they should become increasingly more intensive, and they contribute to establishing new ties among countries of the Latin American region. We hope this conference will facilitate more vigorous interaction between parliaments of Russia and Cuba," she added.