Two terrorists commit terrorist attack near Interior Ministry in Ankara – minister

ANKARA, October 1./TASS/. Two terrorists committed a terrorist attack near the Interior Ministry building in Ankara; one of the attackers blew himself up, Interior Ministry Ali Yerlikaya reported.

"Around 9:30 a.m. (same time in Moscow - TASS), two terrorists who arrived on a light commercial vehicle to the gates of the Interior Ministry's General Security Directorate detonated an explosive device. One of the terrorists blew himself up, the other was neutralized. Two of our policemen were lightly wounded during the exchange of fire," Yerlikaya wrote on his page on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).