Azerbaijan to return 5,500 displaced residents to Karabakh this year

BAKU, September 30. /TASS/. The number of Azerbaijani residents returning to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh will reach 5,500 by the end of 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"As of today, 2,300 people who had to relocate have already got back and by the end of this year, there will be 5,500 of them," he said at an urban planning forum in the city of Zangilan.

Aliyev added that there is a wait list of sorts for those expecting to return to their native land. "People are coming from Baku, from Sumgait, the country’s second largest city, from Ganja. Moving from cities to villages," he noted.

According to official data, about 1 mln Azerbaijanis had to relocate as a result of the Karabakh conflict.