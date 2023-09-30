Poland to establish base for US tank brigade

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Poland’s Defense Ministry intends to establish a military base for the permanent stationing of a US armored tank brigade in the vicinity of the village of Trzebien in the country’s southwest, Brigadier General Dariusz Mendrala, director of NATO Investment Department, said.

"It is planned to create conditions for the permanent deployment of a tank brigade. These investments will be implemented in the coming years and are considered as top priority. This will be a camp based on permanent infrastructure intended to house 4,800 troops," the Polish Press Agency quoted him as saying.