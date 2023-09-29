Chinese ambassador says visa-free regime with Russia could be useful

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. China believes a visa-free regime with Russia could benefit the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

When asked if any work is underway to cancel visas between Russia and China, the Chinese envoy said he had no relevant information.

"As far as I know, no such thing has been discussed. We believe that there should be visa-free travels though, as this would very much encourage mutual visits between citizens and our countries. This would be useful," Zhang emphasized.

Commenting on how many Chinese tour groups could visit Russia without visas, he said that China was waiting for the two countries to "launch mutual trips for groups of tourists." "I think that would be very good. That will be needed under arrangements between our interested organizations," the ambassador added.