Russia fully informed about communication between China, United States — envoy

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia has full information about the recent communication between China and the United States, and Washington has not sent any messages to Moscow via Beijing, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"There has not been any [messages] at all," the Chinese envoy said, when asked if Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent any messages via diplomatic channels to Moscow following his talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "Of course, the Russian side has full information about [recent] meetings between China and the US side. We have informed [Moscow of our conversations]," he added.

China’s top diplomat and the White House adviser met for talks in Malta on September 16-17. They discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Taiwan issue as they agreed to keep in touch.