Dialogue with Russia in Ukraine actively discussed out of public view in West — diplomat

PARIS, September 29. /TASS/. The need to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue, earlier mentioned by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012), is now being actively discussed behind the scenes in Western countries, France’s former ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud said.

"Albeit being clumsy to a certain extent, Sarkozy’s remarks in essence reflect what we are talking about out of public view, in governmental offices and general staffs: there should be negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict," the Le Figaro newspaper quoted the diplomat as saying.

In an interview with Le Figaro in late August, Sarkozy called for resolving the Ukrainian conflict through negotiations. He also said the possibility of Crimea’s return under Kiev’s control was an illusion, adding that Ukraine’s mission is to serve as a bridge between Russia and Europe and not to become a member of the European Union.