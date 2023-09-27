American soldier that crossed into DPRK handed over to US — report

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. US serviceman Travis King, who previously crossed into North Korean territory, was handed over to US representatives in China, Associated Press reports citing unnamed US officials.

The Associated Press reports no further details about the serviceman’s fate, but notes that, previously, North Korean authorities stated that the serviceman was questioned and could be extradited.

On July 18, the US Department of Defense reported that a US serviceman arbitrarily crossed the demarcation line from South Korea and was detained in DPRK. The Department also stated that the serviceman was supposed to be transported from South Korea to the US for reprimand.