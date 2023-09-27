North Korea’s envoy to UN says days of NATO-type military alliances numbered

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The days of NATO-type "aggressive military blocs" are numbered, North Korea’s envoy to the United Nations told the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Kim Song, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations said the United States had been imposing inter-camp confrontation upon other countries, creating deep division and conflict among nations.

"The US is seeking politico-military collusion on an unprecedented scale for alleged cementing alliance and reviving and expanding worldwide such aggressive military bloc as NATO whose days are numbered," he said.

The current reality urgently demands the UN to strictly adhere to the principles of impartiality and objectivity, the North Korean diplomat added.

In his view, the current tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been incited by the United States and South Korea. The envoy went on to say that the tripartite military alliance of the United States, Japan and South Korea was in line with Washington’s ambitions for creating an "Asian version of NATO."

Kim Song criticized Washington and Seoul for holding exercises near North Korea’s borders and condemned their "hysterical remarks of confrontation such as ‘end of the regime’ and ‘occupation of Pyongyang’.".