Baku, Yerevan interested in meeting in Spain on October 5

BRUSSELS, September 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia are interested in a potential meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Granada, Spain, on October 5, on the sidelines of the Third European Political Community (EPC) Summit, the European Council said in a statement following a meeting in Brussels.

Head of the European Council Charles Michel organized talks in Brussels with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as from Germany and France. The final document noted that "under the auspices of President Michel, his Diplomatic Advisers Simon Mordue and Magdalena Grono hosted a meeting between Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, with the participation of Diplomatic Advisers to FR President Macron and DE Chancellor Scholz, Emmanuel Bonne and Jens Ploetner, as well as EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar."

The participants exchanged views "on the relevance of a possible meeting of the leaders in the framework of the Third EPC Summit" slated for October 5 in Granada. They also noted "the shared interest of Armenia and Azerbaijan to make use of the possible meeting in Granada to continue their normalization efforts."