Kiev not discussing any Plan B for receiving fewer US weapons —top security official

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Authorities in Ukraine have not been discussing any plan of action in the event of reduced US assistance, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said in an interview with PBS.

"We cannot say that we have some sort of separate discussions about some Plan B. We have no desire to engage in some sidetrack discussions," he said when asked to comment on what Ukraine is doing to prepare for the possibility of not having as many American weapons systems and ammunition as it has been using.

The senior Ukrainian security official also expressed his concern about the lack of consensus in the West about the future of Ukraine. "They talk about assistance, but not about victory," Danilov said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told US Senators at a meeting during his visit to Washington that Kiev would be defeated unless it received more aid from Washington.

On September 21, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Washington from New York where he had taken part in events of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Zelensky held talks with US President Joe Biden in the White House. Biden said that Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine next week. The US leader also pledged more air defense assistance, including new Hawk air defense batteries, to Ukraine. The Biden administration will also send additional security assistance worth $325 mln containing air defense and cluster munitions to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.