Baku sends food to Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenian population

BAKU, September 22. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani government has sent humanitarian aid in the form of food to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan State News Agency reported.

According to it, the Emergencies Ministry sent two 20-ton trucks with food and hygiene products and two cars with bread from the Aghdam District.

"The cargo will be delivered along the already operating Aghdam-Khankendi road and will be distributed among the population," the statement said.

On Thursday, the Azerbaijani presidential administration reported that a delegation of the local Armenian population had asked for assistance in the form of fuel and food at a meeting with representatives of the central government in Yevlakh. The sides agreed that in the near future the government will provide fuel for heating systems of kindergartens and schools, ambulances and fire brigades, as well as humanitarian aid.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the suspension of local anti-terrorist operations in Nagorno-Karabakh as of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time.