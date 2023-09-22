Armenian police detain one of opposition leaders

YEREVAN, September 22. /TASS/. The Armenian special police forces detained one of Armenia's opposition leaders, Andranik Tevanyan, early this morning after the politician and his supporters blocked a street in central Yerevan, according to a video of his arrest posted on social networks by his supporters.

Streets in Yerevan have been blocked since early morning, and police have already begun detaining opposition activists. According to a TASS correspondent, the government building where a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is to take place has been cordoned off by police. The opposition intends to block the building and prevent the government meeting from taking place.