UN, September 22. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates notes the importance of Russia’s mediatory efforts aimed at de-escalation of the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh, the UAE's Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday.

"The UAE welcomes ceasefire that was reached in the region yesterday with Russia’s mediation. This confirms that all interested parties decided to follow the de-escalation path," he said.