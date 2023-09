UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a UN source told TASS.

"Yes, the Azerbaijani foreign minister will participate," the source said.

The High-level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 19 in New York. The meeting will start at 10:00 p.m. Moscow Time (3:00 p.m. EDT).