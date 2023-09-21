Opponents of Armenia’s prime minister demonstrate in center of Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 21. /TASS/. More than a hundred protesters are marching along the central streets and avenues of Yerevan, blocking traffic, a TASS correspondent reports.

Opponents of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demanding his resignation amid the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, are blocking crossroads with garbage containers and benches. There have been sporadic clashes with police, passers-by and drivers.

Police are escorting the demonstrators.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed and return to a diplomatic settlement. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh starting from 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. On Thursday, a meeting of representatives from Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh began in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh. It was to discuss "reintegration issues."