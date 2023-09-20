IAEA’S Grossi says plans to discuss his potential visit to Russia with Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he intended to discuss the possibility of his visiting Russia with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in New York.

Taking a question from a TASS reporter, Grossi said he could discuss such a possibility with Russia’s top diplomat.

Also, Grossi said that the idea of his making a potential visit to Kiev, too, was raised at a meeting with the Ukrainian foreign minister at the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly.

The High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on September 19. It is traditionally attended by heads of state and government as well as foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations from around the globe. This year’s High-Level Week is being held with no health restrictions for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, with speakers being obliged to address all events in person and no video addresses being allowed.

The Russian delegation is being led by Lavrov.