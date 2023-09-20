Zelensky reiterates his ‘peace formula’ ignoring Russia's interests at UNSC meeting

UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeated at a UN Security Council meeting his so-called peace formula, which completely disregards Moscow's position.

He reiterated his theses about the complete withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces beyond the 1991 borders and the return of control for Ukraine in the "exclusive economic zone" in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. At the same time, he said these points were a condition only for the cessation of hostilities.

Zelensky spoke in Ukrainian, which is not an official language of the United Nations.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that Zelensky's so-called peace plan was not taking into account the existing realities. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated their readiness to negotiate with Ukraine on the settlement. At the same time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the main obstacle is a ban on negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin enshrined in Zelensky's decree, as well as Ukrainian initiatives that "testify to official Kiev's complete detachment from present-day realities."