Hungarian diplomat points to different Western approaches to Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine

BUDAPEST, September 20. /TASS/. A senior Hungarian diplomat pointed to the West's different approaches to the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine: in the first case the EU and the US call for peace, while in the second they support military action.

"Brussels, America and the whole international community are calling for a ceasefire and talks in the Nagorno-Karabakh situation. And only Hungary calls for the same in the Russia-Ukraine war. How come?" State Secretary of Information and International Representation of Hungarian Foreign and Trade Ministry Tamas Menczer said on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities), adding that everyone should also call for peace in Ukraine.

The Hungarian government has been systematically calling for a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine ever since the start of Russia’s special military operation, suggesting an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. At the same time, the EU and the US continue to supply the Ukrainian army with weapons and military equipment.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on since the late 1980s. On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.

The command for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh said that civilians were being evacuated and urged the parties to the conflict to cease fire immediately.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties, stop the bloodshed, and go back to honoring the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.