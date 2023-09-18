China’s Wang Yi to visit Russia, participate in security consultations on September 18-21

BEIJING, September 18. /TASS/. Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia on September 18-21, where he will participate in bilateral consultations on security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"Wang Yi will visit Russia on September 18-21 on invitation from the Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev," the spokeswoman said, adding that the diplomat will take part in the 18th round of Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi will have talks in Moscow on September 18. According to Zakharova, the sides will exchange opinions on the Ukrainian issue, as well as on ensuring stability and security in the Asia Pacific.