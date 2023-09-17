Pashinyan says no document planned to be signed at meeting with Aliyev in October

YEREVAN, September 17. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev do not plan to sign any document at a meeting in Granada in October, the head of the Armenian cabinet told a briefing.

"I would like very much to say yes, we expect the signing of a document in Granada, but no, unfortunately. Hopefully intense talks will continue and we will reach a solution to the problem," he said.

European Council President Charles Michel said earlier that a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev is planned on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Spain’s Granada on October 5.