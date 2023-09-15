Kim Jong Un impressed by Russian aircraft building technologies — KCNA

SEOUL, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is deeply impressed by Russia's modern aviation technologies and its production capabilities, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Saying that he was deeply impressed by the rich independent potential and modernity of the Russian aircraft manufacturing industry and its ceaseless enterprising efforts toward new goals, he sincerely hoped that the plant would make sustained development by achieving higher production growth in the future," the agency wrote.

Kim Jong-un was accompanied by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam and Air Force Commander Kim Kwang Hyok. On Friday, during his visit to Russia, the North Korean leader visited the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Yury Gagarin Aviation Plant, which produces Su-35 and Su-57 fighters. Together with the production center of a branch of the Yakovlev Corporation, the enterprise is mastering the civil aircraft building program for the production of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. In particular, Kim Jong Un watched the test flight of the Su-35.

He visited various workshops of the plant, met with test pilots, sat in a Su-57 and listened to a detailed story about the technical characteristics of the fifth-generation fighter. The North Korean leader highly praised the work of "managers, scientists, technicians and factory workers."

"Witnessing the rapid development of Russia's aviation technology and its gigantic potential," the agency quoted Kim Jong Un’s record in the book of honored quests of the enterprise.