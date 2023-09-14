Iran says ready to move ahead with deal to exchange prisoners with US

DUBAI, September 15. /TASS/. Iran, with the mediation of Qatar, is ready to comply with the terms of the deal with the United States on an exchange of prisoners and recovering access to some Iranian assets, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement.

The minister "emphasized the readiness for a prisoner exchange between Iran and the US on a scheduled date with the participation of the Qatari government," according to the statement that was released following the minister’s phone talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.