MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to sustain continued military operations, so Kiev should start ceasefire talks, said Oleg Soskin, an adviser to Ukraine's former President Leonid Kuchma.

"It is necessary to negotiate <...>, a temporary ceasefire [is needed], otherwise Ukraine will not be able to endure this," he said in a video on YouTube. "The heaviest exchange of blows is underway."

Soskin highlighted the critical demographic situation related to the exodus of people from the country.

"In Slovakia alone, there are 300,000 refugees. In Germany there are at least 1.3 million refugees, and there will be 1.5 million. In Poland, there are 900,000," he said. "Children are not being born in Ukraine. There are no more men, so it is necessary to take some measures."

"Who benefits from this? Poland wins, and all the Baltic states. America wins. Everyone wins. And who stands to lose - Ukraine," the former adviser went on to say.

Earlier, Soskin had already called for a truce with Russia, saying that its strike power was growing, and also suggested that martial law be lifted and parliamentary and presidential elections be held. He said the elections would remove Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his supporters from power, and that would give the country a chance for salvation.