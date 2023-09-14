Slovakia expels one Russian diplomat — Foreign Ministry

TASS, September 14. TASS/. Slovakia has expelled an employee of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava, according to a statement on the website of the country's Foreign Ministry.

"The Slovak Republic decided on Thursday, September 14, 2023 to expel an employee of the Russian embassy in the Slovak Republic. This decision was taken against the backround of his activities, which did not comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. It was thoroughly documented by the relevant authorities of the Slovak Republic," the statement said.

The Russian ambassador to Slovakia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. There, the envoy was reminded of the need "to carry out activities in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

The embassy employee must leave the country within 48 hours, the Slovak Foreign Ministry added. The Russian embassy, as its representative told TASS, does not comment on the situation.