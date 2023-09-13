Armenian prime minister, Azerbaijani president to meet in Granada in October

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev may meet in October in Granada, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated.

"I once said that there are almost always proposals for meetings and negotiations. In fact, such preliminary agreements are in place. After the meeting with the prime minister in Brussels, they said that another meeting with the leaders has been planned, also in October in Granada," he stated.

Mirzoyan also added that the Armenian side has received responses to its proposals on the peace agreement from Baku, but their positions on essential issues are still far apart. "We previously handed over the fifth package of amendments to the text of the peace agreement to the Azerbaijani side, and literally yesterday we received new proposals from Baku. Unfortunately, there are some essential issues on which the positions of the sides are still far apart," he specified.